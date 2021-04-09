OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, OptiToken has traded down 77.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $52,159.15 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptiToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

OptiToken Coin Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io.

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.