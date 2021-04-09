OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $410,996.31 and $72,097.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00287809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.04 or 1.00765389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00741609 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

