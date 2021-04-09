Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.73 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $13.73 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

