Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.40. 109,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

