Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.93. 75,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

