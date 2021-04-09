Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $138.94. 46,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,123. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

