Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 49.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 168.8% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The company has a market capitalization of $392.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

