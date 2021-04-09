Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 220,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. 39,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.04.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

