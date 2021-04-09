Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFIX stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

