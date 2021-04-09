Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.93.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 151.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

