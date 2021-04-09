OST Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.71 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and $3.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

