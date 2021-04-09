Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,109 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $682,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

