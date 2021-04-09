Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

