Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $917,000.

PTMC opened at $35.13 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

