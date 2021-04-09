Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

