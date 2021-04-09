Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

INTU opened at $411.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

