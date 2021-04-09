Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after buying an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after buying an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

