Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 93,269 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

