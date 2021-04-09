PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $555.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 341836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.50 ($6.54).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

Get PageGroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -278.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 439.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.