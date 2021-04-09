PAID Network Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $312.97 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00008409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00290005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.00772847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,895.91 or 1.00358804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00734273 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

