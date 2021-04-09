Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

