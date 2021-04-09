Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Capitalization of $21,555.64

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $21,555.64 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

