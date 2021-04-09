PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.