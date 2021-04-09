PAR Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,366% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE:PAR opened at $78.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.