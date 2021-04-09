Park National Corp OH Sells 100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $148.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

