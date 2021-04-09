Park National Corp OH Sells 174 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

NYSE:IFF opened at $138.38 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.