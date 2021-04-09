Park National Corp OH Sells 94 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.