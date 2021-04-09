Park National Corp OH Takes $235,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

