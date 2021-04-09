Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,772,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $484.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.07 and its 200 day moving average is $417.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

