Particl (PART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,058.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Particl has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $50,058.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,790,398 coins and its circulating supply is 9,752,177 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.