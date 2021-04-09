Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) Insider Buys A$21,700.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) insider Sufian Ahmad bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

Sufian Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sufian Ahmad bought 90,000 shares of Pathfinder Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($14,464.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 26.95 and a quick ratio of 26.58.

