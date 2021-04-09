Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $729.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.16 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $589.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,438 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,944 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

