Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $22,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $23,376.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $18,912.00.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XFOR. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

