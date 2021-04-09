Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $911.89 million and approximately $62.33 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051332 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 910,781,934 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

