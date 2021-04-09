PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,118.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $351,053.58 and approximately $1,118.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00054530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.67 or 0.00622218 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00038271 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

