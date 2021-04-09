Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

