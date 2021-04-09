PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 121.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,224,000 after acquiring an additional 153,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL opened at $264.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.34 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.