PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Oddo Bhf

Research analysts at Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock opened at $264.50 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $102.34 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.53. The company has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

