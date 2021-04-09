Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $27.49 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $27.49 million and $239,987.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,871,925 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

