Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $975.75

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 975.75 ($12.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,003.77 ($13.11). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01), with a volume of 673,420 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 947.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 975.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gill Rider acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,166.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.