PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares worth $18,396,960. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

