Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $373.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 133.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,371,174 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

