Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $400,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123,916 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

