Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,726 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $58.40. 6,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.