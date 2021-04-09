Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

RI stock opened at €168.60 ($198.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €160.30 and a 200 day moving average of €154.02. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

