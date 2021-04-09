Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Shares of PFV opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.79. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €132.00 ($155.29) and a 52-week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

