Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $156,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

