Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.80 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $192,174.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009036 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

