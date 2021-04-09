Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

