Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $226.00 at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

